LIMA — Jan F. Selby, of New York City and formerly from Lima, Ohio, died peacefully on Wed. June 12, 2019, with his partner by his side. He was born on July 17, 1933, to the late George W. and Donna Selby of Lima, Ohio.

Jan is survived by his partner of 45 years David Scholenbrod. Jan and David lived in New York City and also owned a tree farm in Albany, N.Y.

Jan was an ordained Methodist minister in Ohio and New York. He also had worked for New York City's Welfare Department. He later went back to school and started his own practice as a clinical therapist.

He is survived by 2 brothers Lawrenze Selby (Linda) and Terry Selby (Vicki), 6 sisters Jill Nichols (Dean, dec.), Lima, Linda Gillis (David), Lima, Dorothy Osmon, Florida, Rebecca Selby, Florida, Jackie Jehman (Dick), Idaho, Denise Gayhart, Ottawa. Three brothers preceded him in death, George Selby Jr.(Bonnie) , Gary Shelby (Pat) and Jerry Selby.

A memorial service will be held on Aug. 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bath Twp House, St. Rt. 81 East.