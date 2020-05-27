LIMA — Jane S. Betz, 69, of Lima, passed away May 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Ottawa on November 27, 1950, to William Carpenter and Patricia Carpenter-Trenkamp. She is survived by three children, Kelly Betz Haggard of Delphos, Bobbie Betz of Lima, and Jason Betz of Lima; three grandchildren, Cory, Deven and Derek of Delphos; two brothers, Jerry (Jane) Carpenter of Ottawa, and Ed (Missy) Carpenter of Cairo; and three sisters, Deborah Siefer, Laura Caudill, and Katie (Mike) Jones, all of Lima. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Larry Betz; a brother Bill Carpenter; two sisters, Carolyn "Tutty" Fannon, and Linda Ketzenberger. She was a 1968 graduate of Ottawa High School. She worked at various factories over the years but mostly was a homemaker taking care of her family especially her grandchildren. She loved to do crafts and garden. She was often shopping with her sisters and loved feeding outside critters. She loved her I-Pad and facebook. Most important to her, though, were her grandchildren. There will be a Graveside Service at Resurrection Cemetery on Saturday May 30, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Fr. Charles Obinwa will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.