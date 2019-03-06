LIMA — Jane Frances Corken, 76, passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Otterbein Nursing Home Cridersville.

Jane was born on Monday, June 1, 1942, in Dubuque, IA, to the late James L. and Leona M. (Splinter) Beyer. On Monday, February 9, 1959, she married the love of her life, John S. Corken, who survives in Lima. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on February 9th of this year.

Jane was a member St. Charles Catholic Church, the Fraternal Order of Police Associates (FOPA), a charter member of the Hummel Club, a volunteer for the American Red Cross, and taught First Aid and CPR, as well as a volunteer EMT for the Elida Fire Department. She was also a Girl Scout Troop leader back in Dubuque. Jane enjoyed painting birdhouses, loved books and reading, growing roses and square dancing. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son John M. (Deanne) Corken of Bowling Green, OH, two daughters, JoAnn M. (Richard) Carrier of Bellevue, OH and Jean Casey of Lima, four grandchildren: Daniel (Carlee) Carrier of Huron, OH, Neil (Katie Ann) Carrier of Fremont, OH, Leesa (Matt) Caris of Bowling Green, and Andrew Corken of Bowling Green, brother Robert (Donna) Beyer of Waukesha, WI, and sister Ann (Harold) Oglesby of Dubuque, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary K. (Robert) Flynn.

A private family funeral mass will be held. Father Kent Kaufman officiating. Interment will be at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima's Samaritan House.

