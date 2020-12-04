SOUTH EUCLID — Jane Agnes Freund, age 77, formerly of Landeck, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 4:35 a.m., at Cedarwood Plaza in Cleveland Heights, OH.

Jane was born April 6, 1943 in Landeck, to Albert Carl and Gertrude (Klima) Freund who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Oscar Hempfling.

Surviving are her brothers, James (Mary) Freund of Elida, Robert (Patricia) Freund of Sidney and Steven (Cathy) Hempfling of Mariposa, CA; a sister-in-law, Lynda Seaman of Houston, TX; three stepsisters: Velma Kill of Wapakoneta, Angela Schroeder of Bluffton and Alice Schroeder of Columbus Grove; plus, she was the aunt to many nieces and nephews who were a very important part of her life.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Freund and stepbrothers, Ralph Hempfling and Robert Hempfling.

Jane was a 1961 graduate of Delphos St. John's High School. She then graduated from Notre Dame in South Euclid with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and received her Masters degree from Kent State University. She was an elementary teacher in Ft. Jennings and many other schools and a learning disabilities teacher in Ledgemont School in Chardon. She was a member of teachers' associations in all the schools where she taught. Her favorite vacation spot was Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where she traveled for 17 years. She was an avid reader, knitter and enjoyed her cross stitching. She loved playing board games with her nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at church. Social distancing and facial coverings are required at church. The Mass will be live streamed on the church's website. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Delphos St. John's School.

