LIMA — Jane Lee (Black) Hollon, age 65, of Lima, passed peacefully from this life Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019 in her residence, holding the hand of her husband, Buzzy. She was born Oct. 26, 1953 in Lima, the daughter of Richard Charles and Dorothy (Krueger) Black who preceded her in death. On Feb. 26, 1977, she married David Eugene "Buzzy" Hollon and he survives.

Also surviving are their sons: David (Maritza) Hollon of San Diego, CA and Jeremy Hollon of Columbus; a grandchild, Charlie Hollon; a sister, Martha (Rev. Robert) Tussing of Lancaster; special friends, Penny & Wes Wheeler of Lima and numerous nieces and nephews.

One sister, Peggy Edman and a brother, Richard Black preceded her in death.

Jane had been employed at the YMCA for five years and then went to work for Comprehensive Psych Services. She retired as a bookkeeper for First Lima Title Agency after 18 years.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, where her memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Robert Tussing and Fr. David Kidd officiating and Pam Daley-Jennings will provide the eulogy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan House. 328 W. McKibben, Lima, OH 45801. Condolences may be left online at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.