PANDORA — Jane Ann Kinsinger, 71, passed away August 12, 2020 at Bluffton Hospital. Jane was born July 27, 1949 in Bluffton to Orville and Naomi (Shrider) Basinger. On August 13, 1966 she married Mark Kinsinger and he survives.

Jane graduated from Bluffton High School. She had worked at Whebs Egg in Findlay, Dr. Bennett's office, Dr. Swonger's office and retired from Dr. Kirk's Podiatry in Bluffton. She was an active member of the Ebenezer Mennonite Church, arranging flowers at and volunteering during the conferences and was a former member of the Evangelical Mennonite Church both in Bluffton. Jane enjoyed flowers, cruising, taking trips to Amish country and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors also include her mother, Naomi Basinger of Bluffton; three sons, Matt (Andrea) Kinsinger of Findlay, Mike (Teresa) Kinsinger of Pandora, Jason (Tammy) Kinsinger of Pandora; eleven grandchildren, Blythe (Brennan) Lieb, Paige (Andrew) Badertscher, Grant Kinsinger, Brynn Kinsinger, Troy Stevenson, Makayla Kinsinger, Madison Kinsinger, Jacob Gerten, Aubrey Kinsinger, Kaylee Kinsinger, Ty Kinsinger; three great- grandchildren and one on the way; and a brother Lynn (Betty) Basinger of Bluffton.

Jane was preceded in death by her father, Orville Basinger.

A private graveside service will be held at Evangelical Mennonite Cemetery, Bluffton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or Ebenezer Mennonite Church, Bluffton.

