1/1
Jane Kinsinger
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PANDORA — Jane Ann Kinsinger, 71, passed away August 12, 2020 at Bluffton Hospital. Jane was born July 27, 1949 in Bluffton to Orville and Naomi (Shrider) Basinger. On August 13, 1966 she married Mark Kinsinger and he survives.

Jane graduated from Bluffton High School. She had worked at Whebs Egg in Findlay, Dr. Bennett's office, Dr. Swonger's office and retired from Dr. Kirk's Podiatry in Bluffton. She was an active member of the Ebenezer Mennonite Church, arranging flowers at and volunteering during the conferences and was a former member of the Evangelical Mennonite Church both in Bluffton. Jane enjoyed flowers, cruising, taking trips to Amish country and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors also include her mother, Naomi Basinger of Bluffton; three sons, Matt (Andrea) Kinsinger of Findlay, Mike (Teresa) Kinsinger of Pandora, Jason (Tammy) Kinsinger of Pandora; eleven grandchildren, Blythe (Brennan) Lieb, Paige (Andrew) Badertscher, Grant Kinsinger, Brynn Kinsinger, Troy Stevenson, Makayla Kinsinger, Madison Kinsinger, Jacob Gerten, Aubrey Kinsinger, Kaylee Kinsinger, Ty Kinsinger; three great- grandchildren and one on the way; and a brother Lynn (Betty) Basinger of Bluffton.

Jane was preceded in death by her father, Orville Basinger.

A private graveside service will be held at Evangelical Mennonite Cemetery, Bluffton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or Ebenezer Mennonite Church, Bluffton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Jane's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved