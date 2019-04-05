KALIDA — Jane L. Korte, 73, of Kalida died 1:44 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born May 31, 1945 in Lima to the late Dr. Amos and Louise (Quinn) Kottenbrock. On January 20, 1968 she married Ronald L. Korte, who preceded her in death on December 2, 2016.

Jane is survived by two children: Russell Lee Korte of Findlay and Angela Korte Binkley of Bowling Green; 5 grandchildren: Meghan Amelia Korte, Alyssa Jane Binkley, Kennedy Marie Korte, Taylor Nicole Korte and Carter Andrew Korte; a sister: Karen Meyer of Ottawa and 2 brothers: John Kottenbrock and Jim Kottenbrock both of Ottawa.

She is preceded in death by a sister: Lois Halker.

Jane graduated from St. Rita' School of Nursing and worked in various departments at St. Rita's for many years. Her nursing career eventually took her to Health and later she retired from Paradise Oaks Nursing Home, Cloverdale. She was an avid Green Bay Packers, Detroit Tigers, and Ohio State fan. She loved Mustangs, especially the yellow convertible that Ron had bought her for her birthday one year. She enjoyed painting ceramics and giving them away as gifts. Her greatest loves were traveling with her husband Ron, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday afternoon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, the Lupus Foundation or St. Jude's. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.