LIMA — Jane M. Pulfer, age 81, passed away at 2:39 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital. Jane was born on May 2, 1939, in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late Edward and Elizabeth (Craig) Weeks.

Jane worked at Regency Inn for 10 years, at Holidome for 3 years, and finally as a self-employed housekeeper.

She is survived by her son, Jacob Lee Pulfer; daughter, Donna (Tony) Baker; daughter, Patricia "Patti" (Donald) Paquian; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, James Weeks; sister, Donna Kay Weeks and sister, Patricia Ann Shoemaker.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Elaine Patrick.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

