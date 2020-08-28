1/1
Jane Pulfer
1939 - 2020
LIMA — Jane M. Pulfer, age 81, passed away at 2:39 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital. Jane was born on May 2, 1939, in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late Edward and Elizabeth (Craig) Weeks.

Jane worked at Regency Inn for 10 years, at Holidome for 3 years, and finally as a self-employed housekeeper.

She is survived by her son, Jacob Lee Pulfer; daughter, Donna (Tony) Baker; daughter, Patricia "Patti" (Donald) Paquian; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, James Weeks; sister, Donna Kay Weeks and sister, Patricia Ann Shoemaker.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Elaine Patrick.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
