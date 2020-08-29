1/1
Jane Whitling
1938 - 2020
ELIDA — Jane E. Whitling, a.k.a. "Pretty Grandma", 82 of Elida, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at 3:50 a.m. at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Jane was born April 28, 1938 in Lima, OH, to Raymond and Catherine (Miller) Diepenbrock who preceded her in death. On April 15, 1961 she married Arthur Eutsler who preceded her in death on May 28, 2005. She was also married to Glen Whitling on Feb. 27, 1981 and he preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 2001.

Survivors include her children: Julie K. (Brian) VanMatre of Huntsville, Laura "Lori" Eutsler and Marsha Blauvelt both of Lima, and William (Lora) Eutsler of Sidney; her siblings: Raymond "Skip" Diepenbrock of Canton, Ben (Patty) Diepenbrock and Steve (Myra) Diepenbrock both of Lima, Rosan (Richard dec.) VanderHagen of South Bend, IN, and Pam (Bill) Swickrath of Elida; her grandchildren, Terri, Elizabeth, Megan, Dawnna, Whitney, Tracy, Nick, Zackery, John William; sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two step grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren; and Belle, her faithful companion.

She is preceded in death by the following siblings: Linda Carolus,Ted Diepenbrock, Judy Golden, and twin sister, Julia Shook.

Jane was employed at Auglaize Acres in Environmental Services where she retired in 2003. She was a member of the Spencerville V.F.W. Post 6772, Spencerville American Legion Post 191, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #370, Lima, B.P.O.E. Post 54, Lima, and the Lima Senior Citizens. She was a faithful patron of Kewpee on Allentown, and Friday at Happy Daz before going to volunteer at The Church at Allentown, where she was a dedicated member. She volunteered at Our Daily Bread.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at The Church at Allentown, with Pastors Kelly Waltz and Neal Whitney to officiate the service. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church at Allentown, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Service
02:00 PM
The Church at Allentown
