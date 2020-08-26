ELIDA — Janet L. Benny, 81, of Elida, passed away at 1:20 PM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at The Springs of Lima.

She was born on August 5, 1939 in Waynesfield, to Clarence A. and Leona "Betty" (Weaver) Gross, who both preceded her in death. On December 21, 1958, she married David J. Benny, her high school sweetheart, who survives in Elida.

Janet was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker and a former member of St. John's United Methodist Church, St. John's, Ohio. During her younger years she had been a horse enthusiast and liked to ride motor scooters. She enjoyed landscaping, crafts and decorating the house.

Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years David J. Benny; her daughter Beth (Burt) Horwatt of Delaware, OH; her two grandchildren Cole (Jessi) Horwatt and Caitlin Horwatt; her brother John M. Gross of Lima; her sister Linda (Steve) Clapper of Port Clinton, OH.

She was preceded in death by her two daughters Crystal Lynn Benny and Susan Elaine Marks.

She will be laid to rest in the Memorial Park Mausoleum at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

