LIMA — Janet Sue Bruns, 81, passed away June 19, 2019 at Lost Creek Care Center. Janet is survived by a daughter, Tara Ray of Lima, 3 grandchildren Paris West 24, Dianté West, 22 and Duran West, 15, all of Lima, and several nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Bruns, her mother, Helen I. Grimm & her father, Clement H. Grimm.

Janet was beloved and involved in many community organizations. A lifelong Girl Scout, Janet retired from Appleseed Ridge Girl Scout Council. She attended St. Charles Catholic Church. She was a member of the Susanna Russell Chapter of the DAR, Daughters of the Union, Eagles, Lima Sabres, Red Hat Society, AARP Lima Chapter & VFW Post 6147.

In her retirement, Janet graduated from the Citizens Law Enforcement Academy and became a regular face for the Senior Visitation Program through the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 25th at 12:00 p.m. at the CHILES-LAMAN SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The service will be officiated by Deacon Michael Bialorucki.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the family and will cover funeral expenses.

