ELIDA — Janet S. Burkholder, 88, passed away at 1:19 pm, May 28, 2020 at Sarah Jane Living Center. She was born July 27, 1931 in Lima to Ira and Alice V. (Rumsey) McKinley who preceded her in death. She also was preceded in death by her step-father, Clifton S. Yoakam. On July 31, 1949, she married Welty C. "Bud" Burkholder who preceded her in death on December 3, 2012. Janet had worked as a seamstress at Artex Hobbies for 10 years. She was a former member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church and had attended Bluelick Bible Church. She loved jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, music, coloring, baking, roller skating, and camping. Survivors include: 2 Sons, Welty Kim Burkholder of Pandora, Steve (Diane) Burkholder of Vaughnsville; 2 Daughters, Jennifer (Terry) Painter of Elida, Jeannine (Michael) Williams of Carlisle; 9 Grandchildren - Melany Li, Trisha Painter, Kristy (Darnell) Desanour, Shana (Willy) Kerns, Austin (Jessica) Burkholder, Halie Burkholder, Luke (Madyson) Williams, Angela Williams, and Ashley Williams; 6 Great-Grandchildren - Kane, Miya, Giselle, Addison, Trent, and Clayton; a Great-Great-Granddaughter, Everly; 2 Sisters-in-law, Colleen Tice and Linnie Jones; numerous nieces and nephews; her pet cat, joyjosephineadollyolliemayservantmegorvermckinleyyoakambooboo. She was preceded in death by: a Brother, Donald (Vivian) McKinley; a Sister, Virginia (Robert) Adams. Family visitation will be held from Noon until 1:00 pm Tuesday, due to COVID - 19 private family services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Luke Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. A live stream of the service will be available at www.chiles-lamanfh.com via the Facebook icon at the bottom of the page. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Breast Cancer Awareness. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.