Janet Campbell

BLUFFTON — Janet Ruth Campbell, 79, passed away October 19, 2020 at her residence. Janet was born February 24, 1941 in Lima to the late Robert and D. Frances (White) Wellbaum. On December 5, 1959 she married Richard Campbell and he survives.

Janet graduated from Bath High School, had been a homemaker and attended Rockport United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Campbell of Bluffton; a son, Scott (Barbara) Campbell of Batavia, Ohio; two granddaughters, Melissa Campbell, Sara Campbell and a sister, Judy (Michael) Tannehill of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Janet was preceded in death by a brother, Robert W. Wellbaum, Jr.

There will be no service or visitation. Burial will take place in Allentown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Allen County, 3606 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807

