1/1
Janet Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BLUFFTON — Janet Ruth Campbell, 79, passed away October 19, 2020 at her residence. Janet was born February 24, 1941 in Lima to the late Robert and D. Frances (White) Wellbaum. On December 5, 1959 she married Richard Campbell and he survives.

Janet graduated from Bath High School, had been a homemaker and attended Rockport United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Campbell of Bluffton; a son, Scott (Barbara) Campbell of Batavia, Ohio; two granddaughters, Melissa Campbell, Sara Campbell and a sister, Judy (Michael) Tannehill of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Janet was preceded in death by a brother, Robert W. Wellbaum, Jr.

There will be no service or visitation. Burial will take place in Allentown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Allen County, 3606 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Janet's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved