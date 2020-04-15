LIMA — Janet Irene Carr, 88, of Lima, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima surrounded by her family. She was born on November 18, 1931 in Lima to the late Marian and Anna "Eleanor" {Morrey} Shade. On September 29, 1950, she married Joseph "Joe" Carr, who preceded her in death on February 13, 2005.

Janet was a member of Eastern Star and was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family above anything. She was also a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and was a member of their choir. Janet retired from JCPenney's. She enjoyed bowling and was a huge Cincinnati Reds fan.

She is survived by her children: Cheryl (Denny) Wolf of Lima, Steve (Cindy) Carr of Defiance, Julie (Frank) Wittkamp of Lima, Kevin (Cheryl) Carr of Lima, and Nancy (Tim Dixon) Owens of Indian Lake, daughter-in-law Vicky Carr, 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and brother Richard (Luella) Shade of Battle Ground, IN.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son Gary Carr.

Due to COVID-19 private services will be held. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Lima Manor.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or St. Mark's United Methodist Church.