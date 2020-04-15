Janet Carr

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Carr.
Service Information
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-229-2300
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIMA — Janet Irene Carr, 88, of Lima, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima surrounded by her family. She was born on November 18, 1931 in Lima to the late Marian and Anna "Eleanor" {Morrey} Shade. On September 29, 1950, she married Joseph "Joe" Carr, who preceded her in death on February 13, 2005.

Janet was a member of Eastern Star and was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family above anything. She was also a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and was a member of their choir. Janet retired from JCPenney's. She enjoyed bowling and was a huge Cincinnati Reds fan.

She is survived by her children: Cheryl (Denny) Wolf of Lima, Steve (Cindy) Carr of Defiance, Julie (Frank) Wittkamp of Lima, Kevin (Cheryl) Carr of Lima, and Nancy (Tim Dixon) Owens of Indian Lake, daughter-in-law Vicky Carr, 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and brother Richard (Luella) Shade of Battle Ground, IN.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son Gary Carr.

Due to COVID-19 private services will be held. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Lima Manor.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.
Published in The Lima News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.