LIMA — Janet R. Clemans, age 80, passed away April 29, 2019, at 4:55 am, at the Lost Creek Care Center. Janet was born January 27, 1939 in Lima, OH, to Wilbur and Ruth (Napier) Clemans who preceded her in death.

Janet was a long standing member of Marimor. She was a member of Shawnee United Methodist Church. Janet loved her church and bowling.

Janet is survived by 4 nephews: Jay (Kim) Brunk of Lima, OH, Keith (Debbie) Brunk of Lima, OH, Tim (Sonia) Brunk of Columbus, OH and Kris (Jennifer) Brunk of Kenton, OH, a niece, Tonya (Scott) Smith of Kenton, OH and a brother, Gerald "Jerry" (Karen) Clemans of Canyon Country, CA. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Eugene Clemans, Joyce (Frederick) Cantrell and Judi (James) Brunk.

There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Bryan Bucher. Burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Wednesday at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Marimor School. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.