LIMA — Janet Laurine Crish, 80, of Lima passed away 8:55 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at her residence. Janet was born in Lima on March 28, 1938 to Robert Henry and Philomena Kathryn (Glancy) Lee and they precede her in death.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Tina Crish of Lima. She was 'Nonnie' to Toni Crish of Lima and Taylor (Mackenzie) Cook of Perrysburg, and to Gianni and Dominic McKee and a grand puppy, Miley. Also surviving are her siblings: William "Bill" (Jan) Maus of Lima, Robert "Bob" (Bobbie) Lee of Poinciana, Florida, Franklin Lee of Orange Park, Florida, Kathleen "Ann" Kurz of Katy, Texas, Virginia "Ginny" (Richard) Lhamon of Lima, Patricia "Patti" Smith of St. Francisville, LA, Carol Jean (Frank) Lobue of Lockport, IL, Barbara "Bebe" Lee of Lima, and Bette Jane (Ronald) Rader of Beaumont, CA. and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Along with her parents who preceded her in death, she is also preceded in death by a brother, James Lee, two brothers-in-law, Karl Kurz and Ralph Smith.

Janet had been employed for many years with Macy's as the "shop at home" consultant and later in the furniture department. She had been an avid fan of the OSU Buckeye football team. She was a loving Mother and Nonnie.

Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at SIFERD-ORIANS FUNERAL HOME with Father David Ross, officiating. Entombment will be in Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Friends and family may call Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.