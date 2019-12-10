HARROD — Janet I. Gossard, 82, passed away on December 7, 2019, at 6:12 pm, Van Crest of Ada, surrounded by her loving family.

Janet was born April 7, 1937 in Bluffton, OH, to Louis and Gladys (Schick) Criblez who both preceded her in death. On March 31, 1956 she married Billy L. Gossard who preceded her in death on March 27, 2019.

Janet graduated from Bluffton High School in 1955. She was a homemaker and volunteered at St. Rita's Medical Center for over 45 years. Janet attended Harrod United Methodist Church for many years and later became a member. She loved to go bowling, playing in the card club and was a member at the Moose Lima Lodge 199. Janet was famous for her pie making abilities.

Janet is survived by her children, Rochelle (Raymond) Clouse of Marion, OH, Tina Gossard of Columbus, OH, Paige (Russell) King of Harrod, OH, siblings, Harry Criblez of Ada, OH, Arley (Dawn) Criblez of Ottawa, OH, grandchildren, Brittany (Jesus) Juarez-King, Brandon (Kelsey) King, Hillary (Andy) Hiland, Zachary (Sierra) Clouse, Zane (Megan) Clouse, and Ian Clouse; as well as great-grandchildren, Charis Clouse, Jack Clouse, Xander Clouse, Isaac King, Izzy King, Laila Juarez-King, Cooper Hiland, and Granger Hiland.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Gossard, son, Timothy Gossard, siblings, Marion Criblez, Maxine McCafferty, Lois Layne.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Charles Fuerstenau to officiate the service. Burial will be in Salem-Westminster at a later date.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Harrod United Methodist, 101 S Oak Street, Harrod, OH 45850.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.