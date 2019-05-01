LIMA — Janet M. Hoff, 69, passed away May 1, 2019, at 12:27 am, at her residence.

Janet was born October 4, 1949 in Celina, OH, to Emil Hume and Glenna (Miller) Creamer who both preceded her in death. On February 14, 1991 she married Charles Hoff who preceded her in death on March 7, 2016.

Janet enjoyed spending time with her fur baby "Chester", playing games on the computer, Burger King big sandwiches, seeing videos of her grandchildren at ball games and dances. Showing off her LONG finger nails. Janet retired from Ford Motor Company in 2016 with over 20 years of service.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Stephenie (Wayne Augsburger) Hoff of Bluffton, OH, sister, Georgia (Paul) Fox of Wapakoneta, OH, granddaughter, Angelle Wyatt of Bluffton, OH, grandson, Jordan Motter of Bluffton, OH, nephew, Steve (Penny) Johnston of Russell's Point, OH, niece, Charlene (Jimmy) Holycross of Elida, OH, and several great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her step-father, Charles Creamer.

Visitation will be on May 3, 2019 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date.

A luncheon will be provided at Colony Mobile Home Park Community Center, 3290 Harding Highway, Lima, Ohio 45804.

