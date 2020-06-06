Janet Lehman
LIMA — Janet C. Lehman, 90, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 8, 1930 in Lima, Ohio to the late Bernard B. and Alice Mae (Fisher) Bradford. On March 4, 1950 she married Robert H. Lehman, who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Lehman was an office assistant at the Old Barn Out Back Restaurant, Lima for many years. She retired in April 2018 at the age of 88. She was a member of the Derby Dolls Quartet and the Lima Chapter of Sweet Adeline's. She enjoyed working, spending time with her family and doing crafts.

Survivors include two sons - Robert J. (Deborah) Lehman and Randy W. Lehman, both of Lima; a daughter - Laurie L. (Jay) Ryan of Branson, MO; 11 grandchildren; 23 geat grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; siblings - Jim (Barb) Bradford of FL; and Betty Harpest of Cridersville.

She was preceded in death by her husband - Robert H. Lehman, a daughter - Jan Burden McCoy, a son - Rick L. Lehman; and a grandson - Justin B. Lehman.

A celebration of life will begin 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Shawnee Alliance Church. Rev. Daniel Messner will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Compasses, 3044 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, Suite 300, Branson, MO 65616.

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
