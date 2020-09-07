LIMA — Janet L. Lewis, 77, passed away September 6, 2020, at 2:29 pm, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Janet was born October 17, 1942 in Lima, OH, to Harry "Art" and Alice (Deafendeffin) Alstaetter who both preceded her in death. On June 30, 1961 she married John Lewis who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Janet graduated from Shawnee High School in 1960. She was a loving mother and homemaker first and when her children became of school age she then became a bus driver for Shawnee Local Schools and retired after twenty five years. Janet and John have attended Shawnee United Methodist Church for many years. In her free time she loved spending time behind her sewing machine and reading various books. Janet cherished her husband John and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her husband, John Lewis of Lima, OH, children, Lisa (Dale) Koester of Sunbury, OH, Randy Lewis of Sunbury, OH, Tim (Julie) Lewis of Lewis Center, OH, grandchildren, Erika (Brett) Miller of Hilliard, OH, Brad (Emily) Koester of Hilliard, OH, Lauren (Andrew) Crawford of Clintonville, OH, Brooke Ring of Galena, OH, Madyson Lewis of Sunbury, OH, Paige Lewis of Lewis Center, OH, Cole Lewis of Lewis Center, OH, great grandchildren, Gavin Miller, Grant Miller and Myles Koester.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00am at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Charlotte Hefner to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park following the service.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association, 7720 Rivers Edge Drive Ste 126, Columbus, OH 43235

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.