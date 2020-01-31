MANSFIELD — Janet M. Burget Holtzapple, 88, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 30, in her home.

Janet was born on July 20, 1931 to Walter A. and Ilo Staver Burget in Lima, OH. She graduated in 1949 from Lima Shawnee High School. After high school, Janet went to nursing school and graduated in 1952 with an RN degree from Lima Memorial School of Nursing.

In 1951 she married her high school sweetheart Donald Holtzapple who she was married to for 62 1/2 years until his homegoing in 2014.

Janet is survived by a son, Philip (Barb) Holtzapple, daughter Laura (Jack) Martin, and daughter Carol (Jim) Underwood, 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and extended family.

A memorial service celebrating Janet's life will be held Thursday, February 6, at 12:00 pm with calling hours from 10am -12pm at Berean Baptist church, Mansfield, Ohio. Private graveside services in Mansfield Memorial Park will be held at a later date. Snyder Funeral Home is serving the family 419-884-1711.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or Child Evangelism Fellowship.

