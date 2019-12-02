LIMA — Janet Joyce (Meeks)McClintock, 71, died on December 1st at 2:25 am at OSU Ross Heart. Janet was born in Lima, OH on December 20, 1947 to the late Philip and Joyce (Plaugher) Meeks. She married Dennis McClintock on June 20, 1970 who survives.

Janet is survived by her siblings Neil Meeks, N Manchester, IN; Chuck Meeks, Marietta OH; Mike (Shirley) Meeks, Lima; Rick (Cheryl) Meeks, Elida; and Phyllis Butler, Marion OH. Also survived by brother-in-laws Jack McClintock, Lima; Donald (Sheri) McClintock, FL; sister-in-laws Karen Hinkle and Linda Philips both of Lima.

She was proceeded in death by Carol Meeks, Marilyn Meeks, Jim Butler, Joyce Reed, Ted McClintock; Donna Layton and Mary McClintock. Janet was a 1966 graduate of Bath HS and a 1970 graduate of OSU with a Bachelor Degree in Home Economics. She taught at North MS and Temple Christian schools. Together they sold Watkins Products for many years. She belonged to the West Central Ohio Quilters Guild and the American Quilter's Society. Janet will be remembered for her many beautiful quilts and sewing projects. Janet loved exhibiting her quilts and projects at the Allen County Fair. She was an active member of the Bluelick Bible Church.

Friends may call from 2-8 pm Wednesday, December 4th at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, 920 N Cable Rd, Lima.

The funeral service will be Thursday, December 5th, 11 am at Bluelick Bible Church, 1138 W Bluelick Rd, Lima with Pastor Jim Neighbors officiating.

Burial will be in Lewis Grove Cemetery Thayer Road, Lima.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or Bluelick Bible Church.

Condolences can be expressed at [email protected]

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.