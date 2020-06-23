Janet Point

LIMA — Janet M. Point, age 82, of Lima, passed away at 4:30 pm, on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lima Manor Nursing Home.

Janet was born on July 12, 1937 in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of Dean and Elizabeth (Nichols) Camper who preceded her in death. On June 12, 1955, she married Robert E. Point and he passed away on Sept. 27, 1999.

Janet was a homemaker who loved being a wife and mother to her children. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and listening to music. She loved to tend to her flowers and going for walks with her dog Mitzi.

She is survived by a son; Jeff (Tammy) Point of Elida, a daughter; Debra (David) Rigney of Fernandina Beach, FL. Grandchildren; Eryn Simpson, Kevin Point, Mallory King, Jennifer Point, Shamya Orders and Zechariah Point. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother; Richard Camper.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home Facebook page.