CRIDERSVILLE — Janet Marie Quinn, 92, died at 8:30 p.m. February 24, 2019 at Otterbein Cridersville.

She was born October 16, 1926 to Cecil Winebrenner and Effie Stone Winebrenner. On April 7, 1947 she married Donald James Quinn, who died in 2008.

Mrs. Quinn was a graduate of Kenton High School and a member of the National Honor Society. She attended Bliss Business College and worked at Wright Field, Air Technical Service Command. After World War II she returned to Kenton to work at the Ohio Bureau of Unemployment Compensation- US Employment Service. Later she worked at the First Methodist Church and Hardin Memorial Hospital. After moving to Lima she was secretary for the United Auto Workers, Local 106 and then worked at the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Mrs. Quinn was a member of the Child Conservation League and was president of the CCL Federation. She belonged to The League of Women Voters. She was a founding member of Freedom of Choice of Lima- Allen County. For many years she was active in the Methodist Church.

The Buckeyes did not play a game without her.

Survivors include a daughter, Shannon Marie Quinn, of Lima; a son James Patrick "Rick" (Dianne) Quinn, of Elyria; two grandchildren, Ryan Patrick (Colleen Costello) Quinn and Kelly Cooper (Michelle) Quinn; three great-grandchildren, Liam Patrick, Kasey Marie, and Kendyl Elizabeth.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes, Shawnee Chapel. Rev. Bryan Bucher will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call from 12 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein Cridersville or Shawnee United Methodist Church.

