LIMA — Janet Bernice Stalter, 83, died at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, OH.

Janet was born on February 21, 1937, in Allen County, Ohio, to the late Orvin Thompson and Connie (Cole) Thompson. On November 14, 1954 she married Thomas J. Stalter, he preceded her in death on December 6, 2011.

Janet and her husband Tom, both were active members of the Elida Fire and Rescue Department. They were avid card players and enjoyed traveling with many of their friends and family. Janet enjoyed watching the birds on her front porch, singing in the church choir, and crocheting blankets and scarfs. She was active with her many grandchildren and enjoyed many holidays playing, "I'll buy that" with family. She was also a member of the Elida Fire Department Auxiliary and sang in Sweet Adeline's Choir. She spent much of her life working for Sears and H & R Block, where she later retired. Janet had many close childhood friends. Linda, Shirley, and Candy were among her closest, who survive her today. She was a resident at Vancrest Senior Living Center of Delphos, OH. She was proceeded in death by her siblings, Barbara Miller, John Thompson and Blenda LaRue of Elida, OH. She is survived by sister, Debbie (Steve) Ellis of Murphysboro, TN.

Survivors include three children, Mark Stalter, Tanya (Craig) Kline, Elea Kay Crisp, of Elida, OH. Grandchildren; Angie (Brian) Bennett, Becky Fosbaugh, Caryn Stalter, Dulie (Charles) Bradford, Jocelyn (Will) Cheney, Anthony Stalter, Jenni (Darren) Chafin, Abbi (Kegan) Welker, Gale (Seretha) Smart, Latrisha Smart, Janette Smart, Bubba (Brittany) Glenn. There are 24 Great Grandchildren with the 26th arriving soon, 7 Great-Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH. Pastor Neal Whitney will officiate. Burial to be held at Allentown Cemetery, Elida, OH.

Memorial Contributions to be made to Allentown United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.