SPENCERVILLE — Janice Colleen Croft, 81, of Spencerville and formerly a resident of The Gardens at Wapakoneta, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020 in the Shawnee Manor.

She was born November 18, 1939 in Lima, a daughter of the late William J. and Leta E. Porter Crawford. In 1992 she married Douglas Jay Croft, who died July 16, 2017.

Surviving are her step-children, Cindi Croft of Spencerville, Angela Croft of Lima, Christina (Rafael) Croft of Waynesfield, Douglas Jay Croft, II of Spencerville and Tara (Alex) Robertson of Lima; 4 grandchildren and 16 step-grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 11 step-great grandchildren and one step great great grandchild, her sisters, Kathleen Faris of Laporte, TX. and her care-giver Karen Boyed of Wapakoneta.

Janice was preceded in death by her four children, Richard Evans, Tim Evans, Sherilyn Evans and Jeff Evans.

Funeral services will be 1:30 PM Tuesday at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 conditions, the family requests to have a "virtual funeral service".

With this in mind, the service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/BayliffFuneral/

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com