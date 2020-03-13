LIMA — Janice Elaine Mortiz, age 86 passed away on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Janice was born December 11, 1933 in Lima, Ohio to Guy and Emma (Crawford) Stoddard who preceded her in death. She married Myron Moritz on April 11, 1954 who preceded her in death on March 16, 1981.

Janice was a 1953 graduate Lima South and was the baby of twelve siblings and the first to obtain a high school diploma. Janice worked as a secretary for U.A.W. Local 1219 for 34 years before retiring. She was a member of Phi Beta Psi Sorority for over 30 years raising money for cancer research. Janice was a devoted wife and mother. She took such joy in caring for her family and home. In her spare time, Janice was a collector of antiques and dolls. Her greatest joy and love of her life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Janice leaves behind a living legacy consisting of her son Mark Moritz of Lima, OH and daughter Tammy (Gary) Jay of Lima, OH. 5 grandchildren: Nicole (Phillip) Coleman, Shane (Ashley) Critelli, Heather (Josh) Tellez, Brandi (Jamie) Wireman and Ryan Tremmel. 10 great grandchildren: Brady Coleman, Brennan Coleman, Bronson Coleman, Dacoda Tellez, Ethan Tellez, Kinsley Titus, Alexis (Sklyer) Rayl, Kade Wireman, Gage Wireman and Marcus Tremmel and 2 great-great grandsons: Gunner Rayl and Jaxson Rayl.

There will be a funeral service held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:30 am at the Forest Park United Methodist Church. Officiating the service will be Pastor Tim Benjamin. Burial will at the Bluelick Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2012 at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.