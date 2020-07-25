NORTH PORT, Fla. — Janice Gayle King of North Port, Florida went to heaven on July 12, 2020. She was born in Lima, Ohio on November 20, 1950 to George and Joyce (Wren) Sobosly (deceased). After graduating from Shawnee High School, Janice worked for nearly fifty years as a Medical Laboratory Technician. Janice enjoyed spending time with her daughter, being outside in nature, going to craft and antique shows, and trying new experiences. She is survived by her daughter: Christin Leigh King of North Port, Florida; Brother: Donald (Cathy) Sobosly of Tipp City, Ohio; Sister: Annette Hanes of Bryan, Ohio; and five nieces. She was a loving and caring daughter, sister, aunt, and mother who is and always will be deeply missed. Her family and friends will always remember her outgoing and welcoming personality, kind spirit, compassionate heart, beautiful laugh, and her strength and selflessness. Contributions may be made in her honor to Tidewell Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.