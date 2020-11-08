TUCSON, Az — Janice Winifred Martin (Nichols) 81, of Tucson Arizona formerly of Lima Ohio, passed away on November 2, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Janice was born on January 18th, 1939 to Harry and Vivian McGue in Lima. Janice was a graduate of Bath High School.

Soon after graduation, she met her husband Elmer and they wed in January 1959, going on to have 3 children, Joe, Timothy and Tony.

When Janice had Joe, she had already decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Janice excelled at propping up Joe, Timothy and Tony and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives, especially Timothy who had very special needs. Whether that was providing around-the-clock care for Timothy for many years or unconditionally loving her sons and husband and making it her mission to improve the lives of others, Janice always lived her life the way God expected her to.

Janice was passionate about her relationship with God and the Lord Jesus Christ. Her dedication to helping people who were less fortunate and her commitment to spreading hope through sharing the importance of having a relationship with God was always present.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband Elmer, her son Timothy, her brothers Allen, Charles & Thomas McGue. Sisters Harriet Fultz and Jean Pinkerton preceded in death. Her second husband Robert Martin and her last Thomas Evans.

Janice is survived by sons Joe (Judy) Nichols and Tony Nichols, sister Doneta Warren and brothers Mike (Joan) McGue and Scott (Bonnie) McGue. Grandchildren Ryan (Alyssa) Nichols, CJ (Tasha) Nichols, Trenton (Jackie) Nichols, Brittany (Lance)Bartlett, Noelle (Brian) Munoz, Ellie (Chet)Cullen.

Great-grandchildren Layla, Cameron, Kennedy, Ashley & Piper.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association and or the hospice agency of your choosing.