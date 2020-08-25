VAUGHNSVILLE — Janice L. Mayberry, 67, died at 6;29 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Ft. Wayne, IN. She was born on July 14, 1953, in Lima, Ohio to Harold and Vera (Van Meter) Rogers.

On October 31, 1970, she married John A. Mayberry, and he survives in Vaughnsville.

Janice is survived by her daughter: Teresa (Wendell) Rivers of Ft. Wayne, IN and her five grandchildren: Romeo Rivers, Bianca Rivers, Noah Rivers, Dustin Lowe and Austin Lowe.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Rogers and her sister, Ethel Vaughn.

Janice was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1971. After high school she went to Nursing school and became an LPN. She had worked at many area nursing homes. Janice was a member of the St. John's United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove and the VFW Auxiliary, Post 9648, Columbus Grove. She loved to crochet, making many afghans for her family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, August 28, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Katie Hayes will officiate with burial will be at a later date.

Friends may call from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm prior to the services on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

Due to current COVID 19 conditions we ask that all please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project.

