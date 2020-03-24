RALEIGH, N.C. — Janice Enolla (Crowe) Odenweller was born on January 19, 1945 in Lima, OH to Raymond and Goldie Crowe. She departed this life on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Raleigh, NC following a four year battle with Leiomyosarcoma Cancer.

Janice is survived by her three children: Brian Odenweller, Kristi (Odenweller) Blakeman, and Jeff Odenweller; her four grandchildren: Tori Blakeman, Daniel Blakeman, Zack Blakeman, and Zoe Blakeman; her son-in-law, Jeff Blakeman; her sister-in-law, Janice Crowe, wife of the late James Crowe; and many nieces and nephews. Janice also leaves behind a precious group of friends, who have been her angels throughout her long battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Crowe and Goldie Crowe, and her brothers, Jack Crowe, Gene Crowe, James Crowe, and Gary Crow.

Janice was a graduate of Lincolnview High School and worked as an Aide at Primrose Retirement Community, for the past 13 years. She was cherished by her co-workers and residents before retiring in the Fall of 2019. Janice loved to dance, go camping, play tennis and billiards, and was a classic car fanatic. She also loved to spend time with her family and friends, playing cards and other games.

Memorials may be sent to Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, Shawnee Chapel, 1170 Shawnee Rd, Lima, OH 45805. Janice's family wishes to thank Dr. Riedel's team at Duke Cancer Center and all of the Duke Hospice care providers for their love and support. They would also like to thank Pastor Gary Fish, his wife, Marjean Fish, and all the members of Delphos First Christian Union Church for their many years of spiritual unity and prayers.

