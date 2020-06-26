Janice Schimmoeller

PERRYSBURG — Janice M. Schimmoeller, 66, of Perrysburg, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on October 28, 1953 in Lima, OH to Anthony and Dorothy (Hellman) Sanders. On July 28, 1973, she married her highschool sweetheart, Daniel L. Schimmoeller in Ottoville, OH. Janice and Daniel have raised 3 children and celebrated nearly 47 years of marriage. Janice co-owned and managed the family farms and several businesses with her husband Daniel, including 45 years at Dan's Truck Equipment in Perrysburg. Janice dedicated her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and hard work. While her family was always her first love, she enjoyed traveling, going on drives, attending concerts, and experiencing fun adventures with Dan. Her most cherished times were swinging on the porch overlooking the farm while talking with her family and watching her grandchildren play.

In addition to her husband Daniel, Janice is survived by her children: Brian (Laree) Schimmoeller of Bowling Green, Jennifer (Landry) Sheets of Perrysburg and Dustin (Melissa) Schimmoeller of Perrysburg. Grandchildren: Zoe Schimmoeller, Abigail Schimmoeller, Reegan Sheets, Emerson Sheets, Brynn Sheets, Braylin Sheets, Cole Schimmoeller, Keaton Schimmoeller, and Sylvia Schimmoeller. Brothers: John (Donna) Sanders, Bob Sanders, Larry (Judy) Sanders and Mike Sanders. Sister; Diane (Bart) Baldauf. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Jim (Tammy) Sanders.

Family and friends will be received from 4–8 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and 8-10:15 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A Committal Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at New Belleville Ridge Cemetery, Dowling, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to the: That Special Woman Chemotherapy Boutique https://thatspecialwomanmedical.com/pages/contact-us. Due to the current health concerns, strict social distancing along with masks will be observed at the visitation. If you are not feeling well, please refrain from attending. If you are unable to attend, please express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo with the family at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com