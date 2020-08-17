LIMA — Janice A. Sunderhaus 72, died at 5:22 PM on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her residence in Lima, Ohio.

Janice A. was born on June 14, 1948, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Frank Sunderhaus and Wilma (Hoehn) Sunderhaus.

She had worked for the FBI and later for the State of Ohio as a secretary, and retired from the Bureau of Rehabilitation Services after 43 years. She also volunteered for the Allen County Board of Elections.

She is survived by her siblings, Mike (Connie) Sunderhaus, of Ottawa, OH, Steve (Elaine) Sunderhaus of Ottawa, OH, Gregory (Alberta Harden)) Sunderhaus of Jenera, OH, Jeffrey (Kelli McKinney) Sunderhaus of Huntsville, OH, Brian (Salena) Sunderhaus of Huntsville, OH, Ann (Jeff) Korte, Ottawa, OH, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Manos, brother-in-law - Harry Manos, and special friend, Luther Woodfork.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 3-7 P.M. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A Memorial Service will begin at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH. Father Paul Mathew will officiate. Interment of ashes will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donors Choice or ALS Central & Southern Ohio, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com. Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.