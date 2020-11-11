OTTAWA – Janice A. Tenwalde, 78 of Ottawa died 5:17 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 31, 1942 in Ottawa to the late Alfred and Bernadine (Heuerman) Brickner. On August 3, 1963 she married John Tenwalde and he survives in Ottawa.

Other survivors include three children: Mike (Deb) Tenwalde of Kalida, Deb (Gordon) Schroeder of Ayersville and Barb (Kevin) Shook of Lima; nine grandchildren: Adam Tenwalde, Anna Tenwalde, Aaron Tenwalde, Angela Tenwalde, Brad Schroeder, Mark Schroeder, Nicole Roth, Katelyn Shook and Brett Shook; six great-grandchildren: Haley Miller, Madelyn Schroeder, Reid Schroeder, Declan Schroeder, Ava Roth and Nora Roth; and four siblings: Mary Lou Krietemeyer of Ft. Jennings, Sr. Joann Ury, Sister of Mercy, Charlotte, NC, Daniel (Wanida) Bricker of Panama City, FL and Jerry (Mary) Brickner of Ottawa.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Louie Brickner and Tom Brickner; and two brothers-in-law: John Ury and George Krietemeyer.

Janice worked in the cafeteria at Phillips formerly of Ottawa. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and its Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Janice enjoyed playing cards, camping and traveling. She especially loved her time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial mass will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Scott Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a scripture service will begin at 6:50 p.m. Masks are required upon entrance into the funeral home or church. A live streaming of the funeral is available through the church Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Putnam County Hospice.

