LIMA — Janis A. Dear, 74, died at 2:28 a.m. Sept. 15, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel. Pastor Gary Rummel will officiate. Burial will be in Salem Westminster Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.