LIMA — Janis E. Dear, age 74, was called home to the Lord at 2:28 a.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center with her family by her side.

Janis was born April 21, 1945 in Detroit, MI, to the late Frank Joseph and Willa Mae (Rose) Geboy. Janis married Darrel Dear on October 30, 1961.

Janis attended Bellefontaine High School and graduated from Edison University with an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice. She retired from Auglaize County Children's Services after 20 years of service. Janis enjoyed arts and crafts and loved to shop. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by former husband, Darrel Lee Dear I of Lima, who was her dearly loved, lifelong best friend; three children, Darrel (Ronda) Dear, II of Harrod, Todd (Tammy) Dear of Lima and Darcy Dear of Lima; nine grandchildren, Chasity (Troy) Lowell, Lance (Taylor) Dear, Luke Dear, Jenna (Alec) McCormick, Kiley (Luke) Rowe, Emma Deters, Lucy Deters, Foster Deters and Frannie Deters; five great-grandchildren, Addyson and Parker Lowell, Kannon and Crew McCormick and Nova Rowe; three brothers, Brian (Ernestine) Geboy, Raymond (Donna) Geboy, Alan Geboy four sisters, Donna Muth, Sharon (Bob) Holderman, Linda (Ronald) Elliott, Rita Skidmore and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Geboy and Norman Geboy.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Gary Rummel will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Salem Westminster Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19, and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Auglaize County Crisis Center, P.O. Box 328 Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.