LIMA — Jannetta E. Hall-Cockrell, age 60, was called home to the Lord at 11:55 am Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Lima Manor Nursing Home with the love of her family by her side.

Jannetta was born August 15, 1959, in Mound Bayou, MS to the late Louise "Eve" Hall. On August 18, 2017 she married Donald R. Cockrell.

Jannetta retired in 2015 from Honda of America in Anna, Ohio, where she worked in Quality Control. She enjoyed cooking and sewing. Jannetta especially loved spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband, Donald R. Cockrell of Lima; three children, Antennille L. (Alloyious) Walker, Daneille E. Lowe Sr. and Chaz C. Lowe all of Lima; five grandchildren, Jaylen and Jaden Walker, Daneille Jr., Mary and Raven Lowe; one great-grandchild, Ma'Leea Walker; brother, Charles Jackson of Lima and three sisters, Margaretta Jackson, Debera (LeRoy) Walker, Glenda (Leavon) Cockrell all of Lima, special cousin, Rosemary Petty; special friend, Beverly Mayes and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Jackson Sr. and a sister, Mersherly Jackson.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church, 108 E. 11th St., Lima, Ohio 45804. Pastor Tony Roberts will officiate. Entombment will follow in Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com.