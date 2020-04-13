NEW PARIS — Jason H. Cook, age 31, of New Paris, Ohio, formerly of Lima, passed away at 02:48 a.m. on April 10, 2020 at his residence.

Jason was born on February 5, 1989 in Lima to Michael and Carolyn Cook. His father preceded him in death and his mother and step-father Carolyn (John) Conley survive in Lima.

Jason loved life. His enjoyed bowling, basketball and riding his bicycle. Jason formerly worked at Marimor Industries. For the past six years, Jason lived at Foundations Group Home in New Paris and absolutely loved all of their staff there and they loved him as well.

Survivors include 2 brothers; Steve Cook of Lima, and David (Yayoi) Cook of Middletown and a sister: Deb (Ken) Terry of St. Louis, Missouri along with nieces, nephews and a host of other family who loved him.

The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service celebrating his life will be held as soon as possible once conditions are safe.

