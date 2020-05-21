WAPAKONETA — Jason T. Culp, 47, of rural Wapakoneta, died 1:05 p.m., Wed. May 20, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born March 10, 1973, in Lima, the son of Lowell E., Jr. & Debra L. (Gebhart) Culp. His parents survive in rural Wapakoneta. On Oct. 8, 2010, he married Angela Joanna "Angie" Stebelton, and she survives. Other survivors include, 2 sons, Brian Timothy Saco, & Jarrett Barton Culp, both of Lima, 3 step-daughters, Angela Rose Gipson, Jalisa Joanna Gipson, McGuffey, Jyoti Lynn (Kevin) Minix, Kenton, OH, 2 grandchildren, Jayden & Ivory, 4 step-grandchildren, Kason, Landon, Peyton & Triston, a brother, Joseph Converse, SC, mother-in-law, Rosemary Gipson, McGuffey, grandfather, Frank Gebhart, Sr., Houston, TX, aunts & uncles, Frank Gebhart, II, Alisa Kirkoff, Cheryl Rockwood, Sheila Morre, & Theresa Roston, sisters-in-law, Rebecca Jean (Leroy Harsh) Stebleton, Cindy Ewing, & Zandra Koons, numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Dolores Howard & Crystal Gipson. Jason worked as a tree trimmer with Culp Tree Service. He was a 1977 graduate of Waynesfield – Goshen High School, where he participated in football during junior high and high school. He was also a graduate of High Point JVS. He enjoyed working on cars, and restored a 1973 Mustang Mach 1. Jason also enjoyed cook outs and going to car shows. With consideration to current health guidelines and keeping social distancing, funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Mon. May 25, 2020, at the Waynesfield Chapel of Eley Funeral Home, 200 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, OH, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial is to follow in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, near New Hampshire, OH. Once again in keeping with current health guidelines, the family will receive family & friends 2-8 p.m., Sun. and 1 hr. prior to the service, Mon. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.