VAN WERT — Jason Dean Hoffman, 55, of Van Wert, died on Sept. 13, 2019 at Parkview North Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A Celebration of Life for Jason will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, officiated by Pastor Chris Farmer.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service Saturday at the church.