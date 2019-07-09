LIMA — Jay Bernard Deerhake, 87, of Lima, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Lima Convalescent Home where he had been a resident for the past several months.

Bernard was born on October 27, 1931 in Lima to Dr. Homer G. and Mildred Smith Deerhake, who are deceased. He had resided in Spencerville until the age of 20 when his family moved to Lima.

He graduated from Spencerville High School in 1950 and from Ohio Northern University in 1954.

He was a teacher at the former Horace Mann Grade School in Lima before transferring to the Shawnee School System where he taught sixth grade for nearly 30 years.

Bernard was predeceased by his only brother, John L. Deerhake, who died in 2015 as well as his many pets.

He is survived by his one niece, Lisa L.Livingston of Lima, who was his care giver for the past several years and two nephews, John B. (Ann) Deerhake of Eloy, AZ. and Jeffery (Debra) Deerhake of Kingwood, TX. as well as one sister-in-law; Rita C. Deerhake of Lima. He has two great nephews, six great nieces ; two great great nephews and seven great great nieces with twins expected in November.

Bernard requested no formal final services and his wishes will be honored.

Arrangements are being completed for the family by the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]