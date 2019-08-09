MCCOMB — Jay P. Liebrecht, age 55, of rural McComb, passed away after a year and half long battle with cancer, at 7:20pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 6, 1964, in Lima, Ohio to Joseph and JoAnn (Spieles) Liebrecht of Delphos, Ohio.

On September 25, 1993, he married Tina Kahle and she survives. Also surviving are his daughters: Amanda of Vandalia, Rachel of McComb, and Brianna of McComb; brothers: Jeffrey of Waynesville, NC, and James (Holly) of St. Marys, OH.

Jay was an environmental specialist for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in Bowling Green. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. He graduated from Delphos St.John's High School and earned his Masters Degree from the University of Toledo in Chemical Engineering, with a specialization in Environmental Engineering. He enjoyed hiking, camping, gardening, nature, and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1:00-3:00pm and 5:00-7:00pm at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay, with a Scripture Service at 6:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, downtown, located at 617 West Main Cross Street in Findlay, with Father Kyle Gase as Celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be given to either the church, Bridge Hospice, or the Hancock County Park District.

