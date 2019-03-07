BRYAN — Jay Moore, 73, died at 6:23 a.m. March 7, 2019, at Fountain Park Nursing Home, Bryan.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ark of the Covenant Baptist Church, Lima, and 1 p.m. Thursday at Rockfork Old Regular Baptist Church, Garrett, Kentucky. Pastor Arnold Wright will officiate. Burial will be in Moore Family Cemetery Beach Branch Holler, David, Kentucky.

Friends may call two hours prior to services Saturday at Ark of the Covenant Baptist Church and from 1 a.m. until wake services Wednesday at Rockfork Old Regular Baptist Church.