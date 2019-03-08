BRYAN — Jay Moore, 73, passed away at 2:23 am, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Fountain Care Park in Bryan OH.

Jay was born April 1, 1945 in David, KY to Samuel and Maudie Chaffins Moore who preceded him in death.

In 2008 he retired after 26 years as a quality control supervisor, 24 of those years with perfect attendance, from AERO in Bryan, OH. Jay was an avid pool player and golfer. He was a member of the Bryan Eagles.

Jay is survived by his 3 sons, Terry (Heather) Moore of Bryan, OH, Gary Trent Moore of Ada, OH, and Shawn (Nikki) Moore of Edgerton, OH; his daughter, Tina Wilder of Lima, OH: 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 14 brothers and sisters; his previous wife, Priscilla Kay Daniels of Lima, OH and a special friend Linda Miller.

Local funeral services will be 10:00 am to 2:00 pm , Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Ark Of The Covenant Baptist Church, Lima OH. Rev. Arnold Wright will officiate.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2019 there will be visitation at Rockfork Old Baptist Church in Garrett KY from 1:00 pm until the wake service in the evening.The following day the funeral will be held at 1:00 pm at the church. Old Regular Baptist Ministries will officiate at the service. Burial will follow in the Moore Family Cemetery Beach Branch Hollar in David KY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.