FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jay Lee Rohrbacher, age 82, died 4:05 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. He was born on August 25, 1937, in Lima, to Albert Levi and Chloe (Evick) Rohrbacher who preceded him in death. He graduated from Cridersville High School May 1953. After completing his Bachelor's Degree at Ohio Northern University and teaching in the U.S. Military Schools in Germany, Jay returned to the States, obtaining his Master of Education from Bowling Green StateUniversity in August 1969, and teaching at Cridersville Elementary until taking early retirement in 1994. He also spent time volunteering at Faith Ranch in Scio, Ohio, where he served as year-round staff for general administrative support. Jay loved to travel, and took his children on cross country camping trips to see the sights not just in Ohio, but to Michigan, and out west, including Mexico, the Grand Canyon, and Carlsbad Caverns. Jay ensured his children inherited his love of reading, and also had a firm grasp on the various family histories that showed his interest in genealogy. Jay undoubtedly had a significant hand in keeping the U.S. Post Office solvent through his life-long commitment to writing letters and cards to his family and friends. No matter where he lived, Jay truly enjoyed checking the mail and waiting for the letter carrier to arrive. In 2005, Jay moved to the warmth and sunshine of Lauderhill, Florida, purchasing a condo there and making this his permanent residence. He relished walking the catwalk and visiting with his neighbors, always with a new story from history or a discussion on current events from the newspaper. He listened to classical music daily, and always preferred the radio over television, except for 60 Minutes and the nightly news. Jay was preceded in death by two brothers, Clifford Rison and Charles Rohrbacher, two sisters Joy (Charles) Carr and Josephine (Rohrbacher) Neff, and a sister-in-law Laura Rison. Jay is survived by his sister-in-law, Gwen Rohrbacher; brother-in-law Louis Neff; daughter Greta (Rohrbacher) Campos and her husband Roberto Carlos Campos; son Erroll Jay Rohrbacher and his wife Erica (Cox) Rohrbacher; grandsons Zachary Campos, Aiden Rohrbacher, and Lewis Rohrbacher; granddaughter Rebecca Campos; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private burial on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:30a.m. with Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville at Greenlawn Cemetery in Cridersville, Ohio. A memorial service will be scheduled later when it is safe to gather. Memorial contributions may be given to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research for a cure: online or at P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014
Published in The Lima News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.