Jay C. Seibert, 82, of rural Spencerville, died suddenly at 8:36 AM Monday morning, April 20, 2020. at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born May 1, 1937 in Salem Twp., Auglaize County, a son of the late William Lewis and Eva Lucille Wright Seibert. On April 4, 1959 he married Victoria J. "Vicki" Frey, who survives.

SPENCERVILLE — Jay was also survived by three children; Lowell W. (Jackie) Seibert of rural Wapakoneta, Kathleen J. "Kathi" (Ted A.) Miller and Gregory A. Seibert, both of rural Spencerville; six granddaughters, Kristen M. Seibert of Reynoldsburg, Cassandra J. Seibert of Wapakoneta, Brittany J.(Dan Gould fianc'ee) Miller of Maumee , Kelley A. Seibert of Wapakoneta, Cortney S. (Jeff Schleeter fianc'ee) Miller of Lima and Megan M. Miller of Bowling Green; two great grandchildren; Camden Bodrick of Reynoldsburg and Jaxon Myers of Wapakoneta; two siblings, Phyllis A. (Harold dec'd) Fell and Hugh W. (Nancy) Seibert, both of rural Spencerville.

Jay was a lifelong farmer who especially enjoyed raising cattle. He started his career through 4-H and FFA. It was in FFA that he received both his State and American Farmer Degrees. After graduating with the Spencerville High School Class of 1955 he attended The Ohio State University and studied Agricutural Engineering. He also participated in the OSU Marching Band where he played E flat trumpet. Jay had a love of music and really enjoyed singing barbershop. He sang in several quartets and was a member of the Lima Beane Chapter of SPEBSQUA for 40 plus years. He had many friends in the barbershop group, including a very good friend, Dick Bolton.

Jay was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and formerly the Kossuth Zion UMC. He was a lifelong member of the Spencerville Young Farmers Assn. and enjoyed helping with the tractor pulls and consignment sales. Over the years he served in various roles within the community such as being a member of the board of Directors for Spencerville Farmers Union, board of directors for United Equity Inc. and served on the Spencerville Local Schools School Board for several terms.

Above all else he enjoyed the company of his wife, three children,six granddaughters and two great grandsons.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Private family funeral services will be 11 AM Friday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the New Salem Cemetery, South of Monticello.

With the restrictions in mind, SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR ALL, visitation will be from 4 until 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

The family wishes that Memorial contributions be made to the Spencerville Ambulance Service, in recognition of the fine service rendered to the family.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]