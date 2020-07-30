COLUMBUS — Artist, Teacher, Professor, Coach, Family man:..Jaye Bumbaugh, a Lima resident who sold work as far away as Australia and Britain, will be remembered for his whimsical and thoughtful works, many of which were centered around nature and animals, died Friday, July 25 at The Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio.

Jaye was born July 30, 1937 to Glenn and Grace (Thorpe) Bumbaugh in Lorain, Ohio. He graduated from Ohio Northern University (59) where he met his wife of 61 years, Susan Moritz Bumbaugh (59).

Jaye taught Jr. and Sr. High school classes at Midview Schools in Grafton and then in the Bluffton Schools. After completing his Master of Fine Arts at Bowling Green State University (67), he joined the faculty of Bluffton University teaching art courses and served as department chair for many of the 37 years he was there.

Jaye coached little league baseball and Boys and Girls Tennis at Bath High School for many years. Students of all ages benefitted from his patience, encouragement and mentoring through the years. Especially admired by family and friends were his sense of humor, Pink Girl tomatoes and all of his interesting flowers. Jaye will be terribly missed by his wife and his extended family.

Jaye dearly loved his wife, Susan; his children, Michael Bumbaugh, Lisa (David) Vottero, Kathryn (Nate Ebling) Bumbaugh; and five grandchildren, Chloe, Jacob and Eli Vottero, and Lucas and Finnian Ebling. He is survived by his brother, Jon (Mickie) Bumbaughl sister, Sharon Bumbaugh; brothers-in-law, Donald and Larry (Suzann) Moritz; sisters-in-law, Mary Moritz and Deborah (Paul) Riepenhoff; and many nieces and nephews. Jaye was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Grace Bumbaugh, parents-in-law, Kathryn and Fay Moritz; brothers-in-law, Myron and Ramon Moritz; sisters-in-law, Jean Moritz, Janice Moritz; and infant son, Robert.

Arrangements are with the Day Funeral Service in Gahanna. There will be no formal service presently, due to the Covid-19 Virus. A memorial will be scheduled sometime in the future.