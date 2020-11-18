1/1
Jean A. Neff
CRIDERSVILLE — Jean A. Neff, age 93, and formerly of DeGraff, passed at 10:10 a.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital. She was born July 28, 1927 in Lima, Ohio to the late John and Cecil Bilgar Ridenour. On June 18, 1949 she married Alva 'Brownie' Neff in Kentucky, who passed in 1995.

Jean a homemaker and a member of the Logansville Community Church. Her hobbies included working on embroidery and collecting China dolls. As a family, they enjoyed going to Michigan with Brownie's best friend Robert Burgess and loved going out to eat with the family at Bob Evans. She has been very blessed with a great family, which includes her neighbors, Scott and Nancy Greene.

Survivors include a son - Richard A. (Frieda) Neff of Coldwater, Michigan; 2 daughters - Joyce A. (David) Henkle of Roundhead and Ruth A. Katterheinrich of New Knoxville; 3 grandchildren - Mary (Chad) Metzger; Matt (Jodi) Henkle; Susan (Matthew) Burke; 3 step grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren - Nathan & Cierra; Lilly, Abby, Audrey, Quinten; 1 great great grandchild - Copper Rae; and several step great and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant son and daughter; 2 brothers - her twin - Dean Alfred Ridenour and Jack Ridenour and a son-in-law - Dave Katterheinrich and her dear companion dog, Misty.

Private graveside services will be held in Greenwood-Union Cemetery, DeGraff.

Flowers will be accepted. Memorial contributions may be made to the Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
