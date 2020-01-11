SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Jean S. Ahnmark, age 93, passed away peacefully November 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Raised in Minneapolis, Jean was a 1944 graduate of North High School where she was voted the Friendliest Person in her senior class. She then graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1948 with a Medical Technology degree. She married Henry G. Ahnmark on June 5, 1948.

Life brought Jean's family to the Lima area in 1966. She worked as a Medical Technologist at Lima Memorial hospital until her retirement in 1986 when she transplanted to sunny Arizona.

Jean was an avid golfer, bowler, rollercoaster enthusiast, and a card shark. She eagerly followed both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Arizona Cardinals, keeping weekly statistics. Jean traveled much of the world and was a lifelong Lead Foot, driving cross country each summer to visit family and friends. At 86, she joined the Chordaires Show Chorus where she sang barbershop Bass. Jean was an expert baker and proudly Everyone's Mom.

Jean was preceded in death by both parents and her sister, Marion. Her husband Hank passed in 1978. She was a member of Alpha Delta Theta sorority, the Minnehaha #37 Order of the Eastern Star, and Shawnee United Methodist Church.

Jean is survived by three children, David (Christy) of Worthington, Ohio, Steven (Kellie) of Chandler, Arizona and Nancy G.A. Roberts (Spencer) of Sun Lakes, Arizona; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Jean's Celebration of Life was held in early December. Memorial donations may be made to the , the Heart Fund, , or Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix Arizona.