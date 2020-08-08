1/
Jean Best
FORMERLY OF CAIRO, OH. — Jean A. Best fell asleep in death on August 7, 2020, at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility in Ishpeming, MI. She had spent the last few years of her life at the facility and with her family.

She was born May 8. 1930, in Lima, Ohio to Carlton "Tony" and Helen (Gilham) Shealy. They both preceded her in death.

On January 20, 1967, she married Leslie "Dusty" Best, who preceded her in death on January 3, 2016.

Jean is survived by her three daughters: Deborah (Thomas) Hunt of Elida, Toni (Jerome) Anderson of Ishpeming, MI and Rebecca (Ronnie) Newland of Aiken, SC; three grandchildren: Jeremy Newland of Aiken, SC, Shawn Hunt and Stephanie McNelly; along with her three great grandchildren: Caylen Mosley of Elida, Abram Newland and Keely Newland both of Aiken, SC.

Jean was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 75 years and enjoyed sharing the good news from the Bible with others whenever she could. She enjoyed word and puzzle books. Jean also enjoyed reading, especially reading and studying the Bible.

There will be a private family graveside held due COVID, held at Cairo Eastside Cemetery, Cairo, Ohio, with Elder Collin Deitsch officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society or The World Wide Work of the Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Online condolences may be



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
